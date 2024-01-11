ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Anand, ‘political successor’ of Mayawati, reaches out to people

January 11, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Lucknow

Akash Anand issues phone number, asks people to connect with him

The Hindu Bureau

BSP supremo Mayawati with her successor Akash Anand. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Akash Anand, considered the heir apparent to Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, on January 11 reached out to people asking them to give a missed call on a phone number to get directly connected to him.

The initiative holds significance as Ms. Mayawati reportedly declared at a party meeting here last month that her nephew, Mr. Anand, would be her political successor.

“To join this mission, give a missed call on +91-9911278181 and connect with me directly. Mere sath chale, BSP se judey (Walk with me, join the BSP),“ Mr. Anand, national coordinator of the BSP, said in a post on X.

Mr. Anand, 28, said that “to fight for our rights, to struggle for social change, to build an egalitarian society in the country, we need to be organised, and it will start with you”.

He also posted a video clip addressing supporters. “Jai Bhim friends, in the interest of society and to protect the Constitution designed by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar), we will not allow our nation’s democracy to become the manor of two parties at any cost. Being the third-largest national party, the BSP will not make any compromise to protect the Constitution and democracy,” he said, adding that they should protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and remaining united.

Mr. Anand, son of Ms. Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar, has been credited with introducing modern communication methods in the party and is entrusted with reaching out to the youth, especially among the Dalit community.

