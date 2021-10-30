Akalis flay Cong. over putting Tyler on panel

CHANDIGARH

30 October 2021 01:16 IST

Display of shocking insensitivity to Sikh wounds: Badal

The decision by the Congress party to name Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee in Delhi Pradesh Congress’s Executive Committee has invoked sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the decision of naming Mr. Tytler, whose name figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, has yet again showed the Congress’s insensitivity towards the Sikh community.

“This is a brazen display of shocking insensitivity to the Sikh wounds by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and the Congress. They have chosen the eve of the painful anniversary of the massacre of Sikhs to announce this decision. Could there be a worse way to rub salt into the deep, festering wounds of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ than this decision and its timing?” asked Mr. Badal in a statement here.

‘Show moral courage’

Mr. Badal asked Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to show the moral courage to oppose this decision and get it rescinded. “Collapse of character stems from the compromise corner. Now come out of that corner, show the moral courage to at least speak the truth and prevent the collapse of your character,” he said.

Mr. Badal asked Mr. Channi to convey the Punjab government’s rejection of the Centre’s decision to increase BSF’s jurisdiction in unequivocal terms.

“Punjabis expect their Chief Minister to tell the Centre unequivocally that the latter’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF to 50 kms from the international border was unacceptable to the State. The Chief Minister should know that this decision impinges on the rights of the State and strikes at the core of the State’s federal rights. It should be rejected outrightly,” he added.