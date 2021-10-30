Other States

Akalis flay Cong. over putting Tyler on panel

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The decision by the Congress party to name Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee in Delhi Pradesh Congress’s Executive Committee has invoked sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the decision of naming Mr. Tytler, whose name figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, has yet again showed the Congress’s insensitivity towards the Sikh community.

“This is a brazen display of shocking insensitivity to the Sikh wounds by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and the Congress. They have chosen the eve of the painful anniversary of the massacre of Sikhs to announce this decision. Could there be a worse way to rub salt into the deep, festering wounds of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ than this decision and its timing?” asked Mr. Badal in a statement here.

‘Show moral courage’

Mr. Badal asked Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to show the moral courage to oppose this decision and get it rescinded. “Collapse of character stems from the compromise corner. Now come out of that corner, show the moral courage to at least speak the truth and prevent the collapse of your character,” he said.

Mr. Badal asked Mr. Channi to convey the Punjab government’s rejection of the Centre’s decision to increase BSF’s jurisdiction in unequivocal terms.

“Punjabis expect their Chief Minister to tell the Centre unequivocally that the latter’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF to 50 kms from the international border was unacceptable to the State. The Chief Minister should know that this decision impinges on the rights of the State and strikes at the core of the State’s federal rights. It should be rejected outrightly,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 1:17:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/akalis-flay-cong-over-putting-tyler-on-panel/article37244203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY