Akali MLAs booked for accosting Lal

FIR states 9 Punjab lawmakers ‘wrongfully restrained’ Haryana Chief Minister

Nine MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were on Tuesday booked by the Chandigarh police allegedly for attempting to wrongfully restrain Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal outside the Punjab and Haryana State Assembly complex last week.

On a complaint from the Haryana Assembly secretariat, the police have filed an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) among other sections of the IPC.

According to the FIR, nine MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Punjab on March 13 misbehaved and interrupted the official press briefing of Mr. Lal and made an attempt to attack him.

The MLAs named in the FIR are Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Baldev Singh Khaira, Sukhwinder Kumar, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Narinder Kumar Sharma.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had on Monday condemned the incident and informed the Assembly that a complaint was given to the police.

SAD MLAs had allegedly shouted slogans during the press briefing, demanding the passage of a resolution by the Assembly against the Centre’s farm laws.