Akali leader murder: main accused surrenders

The main accused in SAD leader Dalbir Singh Dilwan’s murder case surrendered before the police here on Thursday.

Batala SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said that Balwinder Singh was produced before a court, which sent him to police remand till December 23.

Earlier this month, while seeking action against the accused in the Akali leader’s murder case, a large number of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had held a demonstration outside Batala SSP’s office here.

Former Akali sarpanch (village head) Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51), was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour Balwinder Singh and his two sons Major Singh and Mandeep Singh at his native village Dhilwan in Dera Baba Nanak nearly a month ago.

The accused had pumped six bullets into Dalbir, while he was having a walk along with his son on the village outskirts.

Later, his legs were chopped off with a sharp-edged weapon.

Dalbir was a two-time village head and also the vice president of Batala unit of the SAD.