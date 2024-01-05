Akali Dal’s proposed march a political gimmick, says Punjab CM

January 05, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - CHANDIGARH

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced that it would “expose” the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failures through its planned State-wide march — Punjab Bachao Yatra — leaders of both parties were involved in a sharp exchange of words on January 4.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at the SAD, terming its proposed march a “political gimmick”, even as SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler accused the Chief Minister of speaking against SAD’s march to divert attention from his failures.

Mr. Mann said the real name of the yatra should be ‘Akali Dal Ton Punjab Bacha Lo Yatra’ (Save Punjab from Akali Dal) as Akalis had ruined the State during their 15 years of “misrule”.

The Chief Minister said that for 15 years, Akalis had plundered the State mercilessly, besides bruising the psyche of Punjabis. “Owing to this, the oldest political party (SAD) of the State is today in dire straits, and after ruling the State for the longest period, it has been confined to three Assembly seats today. People are well aware of the dubious character of the Akalis and Badal family due to which their theatrics won’t work now,” he said in a statement.

The Akali Dal hit back at the Chief Minister. “Mr. Bhagwant Mann must know that under his rule, the scourge of drugs reached alarming proportions. Social welfare schemes have virtually stopped and every section of society — be it farmers, trade and industry or youth — is feeling betrayed,” said Mr. Kler.

“In stark contrast, the erstwhile SAD tenure was known for rapid development, unprecedented expansion in road infrastructure and novel social welfare schemes. Mr. Mann should examine all this before shooting his mouth off and trying to divert attention from his failures,” he said.

The SAD, in its core committee meeting on January 3 decided to hold the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from February 1 to “expose” the AAP government, which had “betrayed all sections of people, including farmers, weaker sections of society, trade and industry, youth and government employees”.

“It was decided that SAD president Sukhbir Badal would lead the yatra and that he would cover all 117 Assembly constituencies, spending two days in each constituency,” according to a party statement.