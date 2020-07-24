Akali Dal won’t allow any tinkering with MSP: Badal

CHANDIGARH

24 July 2020 00:34 IST

‘Cong. playing politics over the issue’

The Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday said the party would not allow any tinkering with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assured marketing of wheat and paddy crop.

Mr. Badal accused the Congress party of playing cheap politics on the issue by misleading farmers.

“Despite promising in its 2017 Assembly election party manifesto that it would amend the APMC Act, the Congress party is now playing politics on this issue by misleading farmers that the MSP and assured marketing system would end,” alleged the Akali Dal chief.

Advertising

Advertising

He added: “This is furthest from the truth. The SAD is a party of farmers. We understand the problems of farmers and have always fought for their rights. Let me assure our farmers that the SAD will not stand for any discrimination against them. We will not allow anyone to tinker with the MSP and assured marketing policy now or anytime in the future also.”

Mr. Badal, addressing a virtual press conference, announced that he would take up the issue in Parliament and take an assurance from the Centre that the MSP and assured marketing of cropswould not be tinkered with in any manner whatsoever.