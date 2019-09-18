Akali Dal to contest Assembly elections in Haryana

The BJP’s ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Tuesday declared that it would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

A meeting of the core committee of the party held here presided by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also passed a resolution saying regional languages serve as an inalienable symbol of the rich multi-cultural character of our federal and democratic polity.

Spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains said the party had decided to hold a workers’ meeting in Kurukshetra on September 22 to screen candidates interested in contesting the elections. “Interested candidates had already been asked to submit their applications by September 22.”

Mr. Bains said a committee headed by senior leader Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhunder would hold negotiations with the BJP on seat-sharing in the polls which are due next month.

The core committee also passed two special resolutions. “In one, the SAD urged the government of India to order an immediate release of all Sikh prisoners languishing in different jails throughout the country despite having served their stipulated sentence. In the other, it reiterated its strong and principled commitment to the perseverance and promotion of the Punjabi language. The party firmly believes that throughout the country the regional languages serve as inalienable symbol of the rich multi-cultural character of our federal and democratic polity,” said Mr. Bains.