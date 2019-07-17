Akali Dal to challenge CBI’s closure report in sacrilege case

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday rejected the CBI’s closure report on the investigation into the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015 and said it would take all legal, constitutional and political steps to get the probe reopened.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the core committee of the party here. Spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains said it was decided that a party delegation would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urge him to intervene in the matter for the withdrawal of the closure report.

“There is no justification in filing the closure report by the CBI. The Sikh organisations have been demanding a probe by the Central agency as these bodies expressed lack of faith in the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab police,” he said.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he had been taken aback. “The culprits are still to be charged, tried and punished. People want the entire truth behind the tragic sacrilege incidents to be fully brought into the open, criminals to be identified and given the severest punishment under the law of the land,” said Mr. Badal.