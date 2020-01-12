Akali Dal suspends rebel Rajya Sabha MP, son

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday suspended rebel Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son, former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, for “anti-party” activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the core committee which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party has decided to suspend them with immediate effect and has also resolved to issue them a charge sheet to explain their conduct.

According to party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema, after due discussion it was decided to issue a charge sheet to the duo, following which they would be given two weeks to explain their conduct. “The party will take its next course of action after receiving the reply of the two leaders,” he said.

Former Minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is party’s observer for Sangrur district, disclosed to the core committee that at a recent meeting of the Sangrur district body it was unanimously decided to recommend the expulsion of both Mr. Sukhdev Dhindsa and Mr. Parminder Dhindsa for indulging in anti-party activities.

Last week, Mr. Parminder Dhindsa had quit the post of leader of the SAD legislature party. Earlier, Mr. Sukhdev Dhindsa had rebelled against the top party leadership, demanding Mr. Badal’s resignation as the party president to restore to its “lost glory”.