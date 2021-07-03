Akali Dal stages protests against Punjab govt. over power crisis

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a protest outside the PSPCL office in Fazilka on Friday.

CHANDIGARH

03 July 2021 01:08 IST

Party demands financial package for paddy farmers, reduction in VAT on diesel

The Shiromani Akali Dal workers on Friday held demonstrations at several places in Punjab against the ongoing power crisis, blaming the Congress government for the same, which has badly hit farmers, domestic consumers and the industry as well.

The demonstrations were held outside the offices of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in many districts.

Plans to ‘gherao’ CM

The Akali Dal demanded an immediate financial package for paddy farmers who were forced to use diesel generators, besides demanding an immediate reduction in VAT on diesel by the State government.

The party said if these corrective measures were not taken along with restoration of regular supply of power to farmers as well as the domestic and industrial consumers, the party would ‘gherao’ the Chief Minister and the Ministers in the next phase of its agitation.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held Chief Minister Amarinder Singh solely responsible for the plight of the people. “The Congress government does not want to provide free power to the farmers, and this is the reason why it is not supplying power when it is needed the most.”

‘No maintenance’

Mr. Badal alleged the government did not make any attempt to ensure timely maintenance of thermal plants which had led to the closure of the Bathinda plant as well as the shut down of one unit of the Talwandi Sabo plant.

Former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia said instead of resolving the crisis, which had hit the State in the form of a power emergency, the Chief Minister was busy hosting five star luncheon meetings for the Congress leaders.