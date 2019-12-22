Akali Dal stages protest in Patiala over ‘govt. failures’

Shiromani Akali Dal members on Saturday staged a protest in Patiala against the Congress government in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb illegal mining and drugs menace across the State.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, who led the protest in Chief Minister’s home town, alleged that illegal mining activities were rampant not just in Patiala but across most parts of the State.

“At the behest of Congress leaders, illegal mining and business of illegal liquor and drugs are also rising and the local administration was turning a blind eye towards these activities,” alleged Mr. Badal. He added that SAD would not allow the State government to take over ‘Shamlat’ land to hand it over to their favourites at throwaway prices.

Notably, the cabinet had recently cleared the proposal of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department for insertion of Rule 12-B in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964, to provide special provision for transfer of ‘Shamlat lands’ (consolidation of landholdings for common use) for development of industrial infrastructure projects.