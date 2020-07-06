Akali Dal sharpens attack on Congress, AAP over ordinances

With Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announcing to lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue surrounding the Centre’s agriculture-related ordinances, the Shiromani Akali Dal has sharpened its attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Senior Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema has accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert his governments failures by misleading people on the ordinances, despite knowing that these had nothing to do with Minimum Support Price.

“I request the Chief Minister to shun politics on the Central agricultural ordinances in the interest of the Punjabis. Is it not a fact that you amended the State APMC Act in 2017 to include all the provisions contained in the Farmers Produce and Trade Ordinance such as allowing creation of private yards, direct marketing and e-trading?,” Mr. Cheema asked while briefing journalists.

He said the State government had also participated in the consultation process on the agricultural ordinances. “Now after doing all this, the Chief Minister is misleading farmers and farmer unions in league with the Aam Aadmi Party for petty political gains”.

Mr. Cheema accused AAP of failing to perform its role as the principle opposition party and instead has become subservient to the Congress party. “With AAP giving up all scruples against the Congress, all that remaines is a formal merger with the latter,” he said.

CM’s accusation

Captain Amarinder had last week accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of supporting the Central ordinances in a bid to protect their political interests.

The Chief Minister had also said that he would be writing soon to the Prime Minister for an appointment for the all-party delegation on the issue.