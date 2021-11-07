Akali Dal seeks lower tax on fuel

Chandigarh

07 November 2021 00:56 IST

Stage protest in Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest here on Saturday against the Congress government in Punjab demanding a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

Led by its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Akali protesters raised slogans against the State government for not giving relief to people in petrol and diesel prices by reducing taxes on fuel.

Chandigarh police cane-charged the protesters, when they tried to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertising

Advertising

A few Akali workers sustained injuries in the police action, claimed the protesters.

‘Govt. has done nothing’

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Badal slammed the Congress-led government for not slashing the tax on fuel. “All States have reduced the prices of fuel. But this government has done nothing so far,” he said.

He demanded slashing of the retail prices of fuel by ₹10 per litre. The Akalis also demanded from the government an adequate compensation to the farmers whose crop were damaged because of rains and hailstorm.

“Farmers have not received the compensation yet and the Channi government is sleeping. Farmers have suffered a loss of ₹ 50,000 per acre. We came here to awake the State government,” Mr. Badal said, asking the Chief Minister to meet the affected growers.

“Farmers are facing a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate needed for sowing of their crops,” said Mr. Badal.