Akali Dal seeks loan waiver for farmers

‘Amarinder govt.’s failure to keep its poll promise has led to increase in suicides’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday raised the issue of farmer suicides in Punjab on the second day of the Assembly’s budget session, demanding a complete farm loan waiver as promised by the ruling Congress government before coming to power in 2017.

SAD MLAs demanded that a two-day discussion should be held on farmer’s issues. The main Opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party, raised the issue of delay in the election of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). AAP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that the government was responsible for the delay in the SGPC elections, which he alleged was ‘hand in glove’ with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, talking to reporters, said the Congress government’s failure to implement the loan waiver had resulted in increase in farmer suicides. “Indebtedness had increased because the people believed in the Congress’ promise and many did not pay their instalments,” said Mr. Majithia.

He alleged that the State government has failed to take up the issues of farmers with the Central government. “The Congress government on its part had failed to impress upon the Centre to release a special package for the State so that it could do the much needed diversification and rejuvenate agriculture practices. This includes revamp of the canal irrigation system and intensive micro irrigation systems besides water management and rainwater harvesting”, Mr. Majithia said.

Repair of roads

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during the question hour assured the House that work on repair of damaged link roads across the State was moving on fast track and would be completed within the next one year.

Responding to a question, he said that repair work on 34,977 kilometres of State’s link roads would be completed by April-end and work on another 6,162 kms would be completed in the next financial year.