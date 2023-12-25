Akali Dal plans party units in Sikh-populated States in a move towards core ‘panthic’ agenda

December 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on December 25 announced to set up its party units in all States across the country that have a Sikh population.

The announcement made by SAD president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal is being seen as the party’s effort to return to its core “panthic” (Sikh) agenda ahead of next year’s general election to regain its relevance in State politics. SAD, the century-old regional party, has been going through a challenging time after facing a drubbing in the Assembly polls of 2017 and 2022, besides the poor show in parliamentary elections in Punjab.

In New Delhi, Mr. Badal said “..this (setting up of party units) was part of a process to effect ‘Panthic’ unity in the Sikh quom. The community is facing various challenges and the resolution of all can only be achieved if we all get united under the flag of the Panth - that of the Shiromani Akali Dal,” he said.

Asserting that Sikhs should stay united, Mr. Badal said “..the Muslim population in the country is close to 18% but because they are not united, they have no leadership. We (Sikhs) are 2% but we are united under Sri Akal Takht Sahib (the highest Sikh temporal seat), and hence I urge you to stay united.”

He said that a party committee would go to Patna in Bihar on December 30, where the committee would not only hold meetings with the local Sikhs but would also make necessary arrangements for the establishment of the unit.

“After Patna Sahib, the committee will visit other States from where the demand is coming,” he said.

Mr. Badal also took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was looting Punjab and it was not Bhagwant Mann but Arvind Kejriwal who is the Chief Minister of Punjab today.

Earlier this month, Mr. Badal sought “forgiveness” from the Sikh community for the sacrilege of ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ that occurred during the last Shiromani Akali Dal-led government. He also apologised for not being able to apprehend and punish the culprits during the SAD government’s tenure.

The Akali Dal, after ending its coalition with the BJP over the Centre’s now repealed farm laws in the year 2020, has been attempting to narrow its focus on ‘panthic’ (Sikh) issues and agenda in an attempt to garner the support of the Sikh community, for which the party claims to be a sole representative.

SAD president’s apology, the plea for forgiveness from the Sikh community, and now urging them to stay united under the ‘flag of panth’, is being seen as a last-ditch effort to revitalise and revive the party.

