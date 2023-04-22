ADVERTISEMENT

Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU

April 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chandigarh

Mr. Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

PTI

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. File | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is being "closely monitored", according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Mr. Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In January 2022, Mr. Badal was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19. He was again hospitalised in June following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US