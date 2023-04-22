Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU

April 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is being "closely monitored", according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Mr. Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In January 2022, Mr. Badal was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19. He was again hospitalised in June following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.