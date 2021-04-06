Akali Dal holds protests against Punjab govt.

‘Cong., AAP playing a fixed match’

With an eye on the Assembly elections due in Punjab early next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal staged protests across the State on Monday against the Congress government for ‘failing to perform on all fronts in the past four years’.

SAD leaders accused the Amarinder Singh government of not being able to save the interests of the farming community, besides failing to fulfil its 2017 Assembly election promises.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, addressing a gathering in Bathinda, accused the Congress of playing a ‘fixed match’ with the Central government to undermine the interests of the farming community.

“What is stopping the Chief Minister from resigning from his post in solidarity with the farming community,” she asked. She added her opponents were spreading a rumour that she had delayed in resigning from the Union Ministry. “The truth is the Congress had assisted in getting the three laws passed in the Parliament by staging a walkout instead of voting against them.”

SAD leaders and workers held dharna at many places in the State and levelled allegation of a ‘fixed match’ between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on the issue. Ms. Badal alleged the Congress was aware about the Centre’s intention to introduce the DBT scheme which seeks to bypass the commission agents. “Similarly, the AAP government in Delhi was the first one to notify a farm law,” she said.