Akali Dal dissolves entire organisational structure

The party president will start wider-ranging consultations with senior colleagues, workers and cadre at the grassroots for reconstitution of the party’s structure

After facing a drubbing in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday, dissolved the party’s entire organisational structure, in pursuance of the recommendations of the party’s poll review committee.

The organisational structure was dissolved by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“All bodies, including the core committee, the working committee, the office bearers, and all other units as well as all wings of the party stand dissolved,” said a party statement.

On July 27, SAD’s core committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, had deliberated and accepted the recommendations of the poll review committee, and empowered Mr. Sukhbir Badal to take all necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendation. The committee had recommended dissolution and reconstitution of the party’s organisational structure as well as several other steps to rejuvenate the party in line with ‘Panthic’ (Sikh) and Punjabis interests and values and in the light of the sentiments of the party’s grassroots workers, cadre and leadership, said the statement.

The statement added that the party president will now start the process of wider-ranging consultations with senior colleagues as well as workers and cadre at the grassroots for the reconstitution of the party’s structure.

“The party’s new structure and its image will fully conform both to youth’s aspirations, dreams and goals as well as to the traditional ideals and values that had inspired our ancestors in various struggles for Panth and Punjab in the past,” said the statement.

