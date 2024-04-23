GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Akali Dal declares more candidates in Punjab; party announces support to INLD in Haryana

Ex-Congress Punjab president and Dalit leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins Akali Dal; upon entry, SAD announces Mr. Kaypee, a three-term MLA, as party nominee in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

April 23, 2024 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbhir Singh Badal welcomes former Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee as he joins the SAD, in Jalandhar on Monday.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbhir Singh Badal welcomes former Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee as he joins the SAD, in Jalandhar on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced the second list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, even as former Congress Punjab president Mohinder Singh Kaypee joined the Akali Dal.

After joining the party, Mr. Kaypee was declared the SAD candidate from Jalandhar (reserved) parliamentary constituency. Mr. Kaypee was miffed over being denied a ticket by the Congress for the polls, and his departure from the party is being seen as a blow to the Congress as he is considered an established Dalit leader.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who announced the names of candidates in Jalandhar, said Mr. Kaypee, a three-time MLA, “is known as an upright man who has made an immense contribution to civil society as well as the Dalit community).”. “The SAD will be strengthened in the entire Doaba region,” he added.

Among other candidates, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Mr. Badal and a three-time MP, has been fielded from Bathinda constituency where she will face Pawan Kumar Tinu of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who recently joined Punjab’s ruling party after leaving the SAD. Also, the BJP has field former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of senior SAD leader Sikandar Singh Maluka.

With the Congress fielding former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, the stage is set for a multi-cornered battle and Mrs. Badal, who is currently the MP from Bathinda, would be facing a stiff challenge to retain her seat.

The other candidates announced by the SAD include former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, former Minister Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur and Nardev Singh from Ferozepur parliamentary constituencies.

Former deputy mayor of Chandigarh Hardeep Singh Saini would be SAD’s candidate from the Union Territory constituency.

With its latest list, the SAD has declared candidates for 12 parliamentary constituencies of the 13 Lok Saba seats in Punjab. The party is yet to announce the candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

The 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab and the sole seat of Chandigarh will be held on June 1.

Support to INLD

The SAD also announced its support to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidates in neighbouring Haryana in the parliamentary elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Haryana unit that was presided over by senior SAD leader and the party’s Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar. INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala also joined the meeting. He said the INLD and the SAD were traditional alliance partners and their unity in the forthcoming elections would help the INLD to emerge victorious.

“Only regional parties can fulfil the aspirations of people of the region and I am confident with the INLD and the SAD joining hands the aspirations of the people of Haryana will be fulfilled,” he said.

