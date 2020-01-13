Akali Dal accuses Congress of bid to weaken the party

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday hit out at the ruling Congress, accusing it of attempting to weaken the Akali Dal, a day after Congress Ministers had termed the party as personal fiefdom of the Badals.

SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prem Singh Chandumajra, in a joint statement said the way in which Congress Ministers had jumped into the fray to help MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Dhindsa (both suspended from SAD) proved that they were being used as pawns by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in an attempt to weaken the ‘Panthic’ party after failing on all fronts.

The Shiromani Akali Dal last week had suspended rebel Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa for “anti party” activities.

“Now with Congress Ministers taking on the job of spokespersons for the Dhindsa family it is clear that they are working as per a fixed game plan in collusion with each other. The cat is out of the bag. The Dhindsa faction, which consists of Mr. Dhindsa, his son Parminder and son-in-law Tejinderpal Singh Sidhu only, are being supported by the Congress with the sole aim of splitting Panthic votes,” said the leaders.

‘No one left SAD’

They added that the entire rank and file of the SAD was solidly behind party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The truth is that no one had left the SAD to join the Dhindsa faction,” they said.