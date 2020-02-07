Akal Takht mulls over ban on mobile phones inside Amritsar Golden Temple

Banning mobile phones inside the Golden Temple complex will have to be “thought over” if visitors continue to click selfies and shoot TikTok videos inside the holiest Sikh shrine, Jathedar [head priest] of the Akal Takht, the top temporal body of Sikhs, Giani Harpreet Singh said on Friday.

“We want all devotees to visit the Golden Temple without any hassle and we are not in favour of imposing any such [mobile] ban but the way the incidents of TikTok are surfacing, I think imposing ban on carrying mobile phones inside [Golden Temple] will have to be pondered in the future,” Mr. Singh told reporters in Amritsar.

The Jathedar also pointed out that some of the devotees even argue with ‘sewadars’ [workers] upon being stopped from clicking photos inside the premises.

“It is a very serious problem,” said the Jathedar, advising devotees to refrain from doing such acts.

Photography and videography in the precincts of the Golden Temple have already been banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to avoid any “disturbance” to the spiritual atmosphere.

Notice boards in the marbled periphery of the Sikh shrine, prohibiting devotees to click photos and make videos, have also been installed. However, devotees continue to take selfies with the Golden Temple in the background.

The Jathedar’s statement comes two days after a TikTok video shot inside the Golden Temple by three girls with a Punjabi song playing in the background went viral on social media.

A police complaint was lodged to identify the girls.

It was the second such incident in a short span of time as in January, a police complaint was lodged against a girl for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs after she shot a dance video inside the Darbar Sahib complex. Later, the girl had to apologise.

Meanwhile, endorsing the views of the Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal said strict action was needed to stop people from making TikTok videos in the precincts of the Golden Temple.

“We will have to take strict action if such incidents do not stop,” said Mr. Longowal.

He said more SGPC workers would be deployed to prevent devotees from making videos inside the Golden Temple complex.

“We will also discuss this issue in the upcoming meeting of the executive committee of the SGPC on February 12,” Mr. Longowal said.