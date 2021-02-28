Other States

AJP president’s convoy attacked in Assam

BJP supporters on Sunday allegedly attacked the convoy of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) that rode the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act wave in the State.

The AJP has blamed local BJP legislator Narayan Deka for the assault at Banhjani in western Assam’s Nalbari district and named at least six BJP workers. Condemning the incident, the AJP informed the State’s Home Commissioner and the Director-General of Police about it.

“The incident reflects the BJP’s frustration,” AJP’s publicity secretary Ziaur Rahman said. He said the Election Commission of India had approved the ship as the regional party’s symbol.

