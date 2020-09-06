Ajmer Sharif Dargah to reopen today

Some major religious places in Rajasthan, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday as per the ‘Unlock-4’ guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Follow guidelines’

The State government has allowed religious places to reopen from September 7 and has asked them to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines under ‘Unlock-4’.

Religious places were closed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ‘Unlock’ process began on June 8 and so far, the Central government has implemented four phases.