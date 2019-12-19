Ajmer Dargah spiritual head calls for clarifications on CAA

Ajmer Dargah Dewan (spiritual head) Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Thursday called for “clarifications” on the Citizenship Amendment Act to address the doubts and fear among Muslims about their status as citizens of the country. “No law should hurt public sentiments or pose a threat to the country’s unity and communal harmony,” he said.

Panel sought

In a statement released at the historic Dargah in Ajmer, Mr. Khan said that though the CAA, on the face of it, did not pose any danger to the citizenship of Muslims living in the country, the Centre should appoint a high power committee to visit different regions in the country and interact with the people to get their views.

Mr. Khan also appealed to the Centre to issue guidelines to the police forces to not use force on the agitating students and deal with them as if they were criminals. “At the same time, the students should not take law into their own hands. As citizens of the country, they must show restraint and meet the expectations of their parents.”

Meanwhile, a large number of civil rights activists, members of Left parties, lawyers, teachers, students and activists of civil society groups took out a massive protest march against CAA at Khasa Kothi Circle in Jaipur. Unlike in Delhi and other States, the demonstration was peaceful and there was no detention of any protester.

The BJP announced that it would organise a rally in support of CAA on Friday, in which several Pakistani Hindu migrants along with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna would participate. The rallyists will offer floral tributes at Shaheed Smarak and march to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the Governor.