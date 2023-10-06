Ajit Pawar’s NCP did not join us out of fear of probe agencies, says Fadnavis

October 06, 2023 12:43 am | Updated October 05, 2023 11:39 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday refuted allegations made by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction that Ajit Pawar’s rebel NCP group had joined the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government to escape action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Central probe agencies.

Speaking in Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis observed that it was Mr. Sharad Pawar himself who had reportedly held parleys with the BJP in 2017 and 2019 and that the NCP patriarch had allegedly expressed willingness at the time to ally with the saffron party.

“In 2019, Mr. Sharad Pawar had held parleys with us and had expressed willingness to come with the BJP. Was he afraid of any probe by agencies at the time? In 2017, too, he had had discussions with us. Was he or the NCP leadership under ED pressure the time? Sharad Pawar knows very well why people from his party have left him,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that Mr. Ajit Pawar, who joined the ruling government with several NCP leaders in July this year, had clearly said that all NCP MLAs had expressed a desire to join the BJP and that the move had had Sharad Pawar’s assent.

“So now, it is highly improper to accuse the Ajit Pawar-led faction once they have left Sharad Pawar’s side,” said the Deputy CM.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that he stood by his statement made on Wednesday that President’s rule had been imposed in Maharashtra in 2019 with Mr. Pawar’s consent.

“Whatever I have disclosed is true. He [Pawar senior] had said that let President’s rule be imposed at the time,” said the BJP leader.

Mr. Fadnavis also quashed speculation of Ajit Pawar being the next CM of Maharashtra, after a leader of the rebel NCP camp, Dharmaraobaba Aatram today said that Mr. Pawar “would soon be the next CM and that he had Mr. Fadnavis’ blessings on this matter.”

“Ajit Pawar is his party’s biggest leader and my wishes are with him. But the reality is that Eknath Shinde is our CM and he will remain the Chief Minister in future as well. We will contest the elections under Mr. Shinde’s leadership. I have already said this quite clearly,” said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing (on September 6) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the split within the NCP, Mr. Sharad Pawar and his faction staged a show of strength in New Delhi, expressing confidence of gaining people’s support irrespective of whether the ECI awarded his faction the party symbol.

“The entire party reaffirms its unwavering faith in the leadership of Shri Sharad Pawar and is preparing for future elections in the country under his guidance and vision,” read the resolution adopted at the meeting of Mr. Pawar’s group.

Addressing leaders of his faction and party workers, Mr. Sharad Pawar said that he had contested several elections in the past on different party symbols and had won them.

“While election symbols may be an important factor, democracy has matured today so that the voter is smart… people do not change their minds so easily even if the election symbol is changed,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.