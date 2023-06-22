Ajit Pawar’s demand for party post will enthuse cadre: Supriya Sule

June 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PUNE

A day after senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar demanded a post within the party organisation while urging the party brass to relieve him of his current position as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, NCP working president Supriya Sule said she was “happy” Mr. Pawar had expressed a wish that had enthused the party cadre.

Speaking in Pune ahead of a function, Ms. Sule — who is Mr. Ajit Pawar’s cousin and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter — said: “It is my wish that Ajit Dada‘s wish is fulfilled. However, it is an organisational decision whether to give him a chance to work in the organisation or not. I am very happy that Dada also wants to work in the organisation. By this, the party’s organisation will only grow stronger and a good message is being sent out to cadres and party workers.”

Ms. Sule added: “My wish as a sister is that all my brother’s wishes come true.”

Disgruntled

Mr. Ajit Pawar’s eyebrow-raising statement, made during his address at the party’s 24th Foundation Day in Mumbai on Wednesday, has sparked fresh speculation that he was disgruntled at being denied a party position in the NCP’s reshuffle earlier this month.

According to sources, Mr. Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy CM of Maharashtra, is eyeing the post of NCP State president, currently held by his intra-party rival Jayant Patil.

“I have worked in many different posts in the past years. I was not much interested in the post of Leader of Opposition. But the party top brass and our MLAs insisted I take it up… Some said I was not tough enough [on the ruling parties]… Am I supposed to catch them by the scruff of their necks? So, I have expressed my wish to the senior leadership to free me from this post. Give me any post in the organisation that you think fit and I will do justice to it,” Mr. Ajit Pawar had said.

State vs national politics

While Ms. Sule and the NCP’s national vice-president Praful Patel were made working presidents of the party, Mr. Ajit Pawar was not given any organisational post.

However, Mr. Ajit Pawar has dismissed reports of him being “unhappy” about the move, stating that he already had the responsibility of being the LoP and preferred to remain active in Maharashtra’s politics rather than at the national level.

Mr. Ajit Pawar, known for his good personal relations with BJP leader and present Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has been at the centre of much of Maharashtra’s recent political buzz. Rumours ran rampant in April and May that he may align with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government.

A number of Shinde camp leaders have given open offers to Mr. Ajit Pawar to come over to their side. On Thursday, Shinde camp spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that Mr. Ajit Pawar’s statement was “very serious” indeed and smacked of tensions within the NCP.

“This clearly means that Ajit Pawar, who was denied an organisation post during the NCP conclave in Delhi, is disgruntled with his party and wants out,” claimed Mr. Shirsat.

Power struggle

Mr. Ajit Pawar, known for his outspoken style, has long had a chequered career within the NCP.

Be it his 2012 resignation in the time of the Congress-NCP government or his short-lived alliance with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis after the 2019 Assembly election, Mr. Pawar’s unpredictability has startled not just party bigwigs but has had reverberations on State politics as well.

Ajit’s tussle with current NCP State chief Jayant Patil, a seven-term MLA from Sangli’s Islampur-Walwa constituency who is believed to be a Sharad Pawar loyalist, is also reflective of a potential struggle for control of the NCP after its chief’s exit.

