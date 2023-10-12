HamberMenu
Ajit Pawar’s CM ambitions will remain a dream: Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will come to power in Maharashtra after 2024, says the NCP chief, adding that the BJP was not in power in 70% of States across the country

October 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit Pawar will never become the CM of Maharashtra. File

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit Pawar will never become the CM of Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed confidence that his nephew and rebel NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, will never become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The tripartite alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and the Congress will come to power in Maharashtra after the 2024 elections, said Mr. Sharad Pawar, a four-term former CM of the State.

Despite his meteoric rise in State politics since the 1980s, following in the footsteps of his uncle, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s followers feel that he has been “denied” his ultimate destiny to occupy the coveted CM’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya (State administrative headquarters) since 2004.

‘Only a dream’

Speaking in Akola, the 82-year old Mr. Sharad Pawar said, “Mr. Ajit Pawar becoming Chief Minister will remain only a dream and the Maha Vikas Aghadi will come to power in Maharashtra after 2024 elections.”

Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not rule in 70% of States across the country, the veteran NCP chief asserted that it would lose power in Maharashtra too. “The BJP came to power in some States by breaking up other political parties but it is not in power in 70% of states,” he said.

On July 2, in a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the BJP, Mr. Ajit Pawar orchestrated a vertical split within the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to secure the Deputy Chief Minister’s position for an unprecedented fifth term.

On Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar joining the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, Mr. Sharad Pawar said he was positive about it.

Further, he said that if BJP leader and former State minister Pankaja Munde, said to have been sidelined in the saffron party, forms her own outfit, the move would get a good response.

