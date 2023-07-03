Ajit Pawar will soon replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

July 03, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reiterated his assertion on July 3 that rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2, would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He stated that the 16 MLAs (including Mr. Shinde) who had split from Shiv Sena a year ago would face ‘disqualification’.

“Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and the Congress will fight unitedly in Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The office of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has confirmed the receipt of the disqualification petition against nine NCP MLAs.

Rebel NCP leaders started gathering at the residence of newly sworn-in Mr. Pawar for a meeting as the NCP moves disqualification petition against nine MLAs, including Mr. Pawar.

Dada will always remain my elder brother, I would be very happy if they return back: MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule, Mr. Pawar’s cousin, speaking after the latter’s rebellion said, “Dada will always remain my elder brother. I would be very happy if they return back. I was not privy to any information [of the NCP leaders taking this step]… It appears that BJP lacks confidence ahead of the 2024 elections NCP is a very democratic party.” On Ajit Pawar’s praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: “This is a democratic country. I am in touch with all MLAs, I have spoken yesterday and will continue to do so. Let us see how this story unfolds.”

In a dramatic turn of events which followed months of speculation that he was cosying up to the ruling BJP, Mr. Pawar— who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew— led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance on July 2 afternoon. Though he claimed to have the support of all his party’s MLAs, his uncle made it clear he did not back the move.

Mr. Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time, setting a record for the largest number of appointments to this position since it was created in 1978. He will share the post with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds a battery of other portfolios, including Home and Finance.

Eight other NCP legislators— Chhagan Bhujbal, the NCP supremo’s close confidant Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao, the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde’s nephew Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil — were also inducted as Ministers in what is now known as the ‘Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government’, in a hurriedly conducted ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

