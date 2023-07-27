July 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Former Union Minister Praful Patel, who is with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, on Thursday expressed confidence in Mr. Ajit Pawar’s leadership stating that he is a popular and heavyweight leader who will eventually have the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

He said Mr. Ajit Pawar had been a prominent figure in the party for years, and those who work diligently would eventually get the chance to lead. “Those who work get the opportunity either today, tomorrow or the day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow or anytime in future. We will work in that direction,” Mr. Patel said in Nagpur.

Responding to speculations about Mr. Ajit Pawar’s possible elevation as the Chief Minister, the Rajya Sabha member clarified that the post (of CM) was not currently vacant, “so why talk about it.” However, he reiterated his belief that Mr. Ajit Pawar was a capable leader who would have his turn to lead the western State in the future.

Earlier this week, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan reiterated his belief that the BJP high command had decided to make Mr. Ajit Pawar the next Chief Minister of the State on August 10 as it could not hope to face the electorate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election with current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis dismisses claim

However, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Mr. Chavan’s claim saying Mr. Shinde would continue to be the Chief Minister and there would be no change of guard in the State. Mr. Shinde said the NCP leader’s entry into the current dispensation posed no threat to him.

On July 2, Mr. Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, pulled off a revolt triggering a vertical split in the party, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister. While eight MLAs from his faction took on ministerial roles. Mr. Ajit Pawar was also allotted the crucial Finance portfolio.

Regarding the possibility of his induction into the Union Cabinet, Mr. Patel said there had been no discussions on the reshuffle or expansion of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet and expressed scepticism that such an appointment would occur.

“There is no discussion on the Union Cabinet reshuffle or expansion. I don’t think it will happen,” he said.

When asked about the notices issued by the Election Commission to both rival factions of the NCP to share with each other the documents submitted to the commission while staking claim to be the real party, Mr. Patel said, “I don’t want to comment on issues regarding our internal party matters. Mr. Sharad Pawar continues to remain our idol and we want him to accept the political decision we have taken. We will persuade him,” he added.

