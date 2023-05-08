Ajit Pawar: ‘Someone deliberately trying to malign me by spreading rumours about me joining the BJP’

May 08, 2023 03:25 am | Updated May 07, 2023 10:48 pm IST - PUNE

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar took back his resignation as the party’s national president, his nephew and Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) troika (of the NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Congress) would always stay united.

Ajit Pawar, who has been the centre of raging speculation over the past fortnight that he could possibly align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the rumours were an effort on the part of some people “to malign him” as they were jealous of his work in the State.

“I am a man of deeds, not words…even Sharad Pawar has said I am not media-friendly. Some people cannot bear to see my successful work and are deliberately trying to malign me by spreading rumours about me joining the BJP,” said Mr. Ajit Pawar.

The octogenarian Sharad Pawar had sent shockwaves among his party workers apart from sparking anxiety among the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies when he said he was stepping down as NCP chief, during the release of his political memoirs Lok Maze Sangati (‘People are my companions’) on May 2.

Ludicrous rumours

There was speculation that the 82-year-old Pawar had taken the decision in order to forestall a faction of NCP leaders (possibly led by Ajit Pawar) moving out of the party to join the BJP. However, on May 5, the senior Pawar took back his resignation stating that he respected the “intense feelings” his decision had evoked among the NCP cadre and leaders across the country, while categorically denying suggestions of a rift within his party.

Speaking to reporters here in Pune, Ajit Pawar said, “NCP chief Sharad Pawar is our top leader. His resignation issue is over now. He himself addressed a press conference and said what he wanted. There is no point in discussing that again and again. Our stand is the same as Pawar Saheb’s. The MVA will remain united always.”

When questioned why he was not present at Sharad Pawar’s press conference where the NCP patriarch announced his decision to continue as party president, Mr. Ajit Pawar said that of the 25 members of the party committee formed to consider the issue of Mr. Pawar’s resignation, only two (NCP national vice-president Praful Patel and party state chief Jayant Patil) were called to be present.

“There were even ludicrous rumours that I had apparently gone to Delhi when Sharad Pawar was addressing the press conference taking back his resignation…I appeal to the media not to mislead people in this manner,” he said.

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar had praised his nephew, Ajit Pawar, stating there were “misconceptions” about him and that he was a hardworking, result-oriented member of the NCP and a man of few words.

He is someone who loves to work on the ground and is result-oriented. He is neither media-friendly nor bothered about publicity. He is working for the party and the State. But there are misconceptions about him…There was much talk that he would go with the BJP, but did anything happen,” said Mr. Sharad Pawar, adding that there was complete unity within the NCP.

