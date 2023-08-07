Ajit Pawar says he joined the ruling government as ‘development works do not get done by sitting in Opposition’

August 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Pune

Development works did not get done by sitting in the Opposition, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on August 7, adding that he left the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to join the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP coalition as he saw no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the country today.

“Today, at the national level, I do not see any other alternative to Narendra Modi’s leadership. Hence, I have taken this decision [to align with the ruling government] to get works done at the local and State level. Some may criticise me for it, but I am not affected,” Mr. Pawar said, speaking in Pune.

The rebel NCP leader, who split the party led by his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the ruling government in July, later shared the stage with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a government programme in Jejuri in Pune’s Purandar taluk.

“There are many questions and issues facing the State today. In my long political career, I have come to know that ultimately, works do not get done by sitting in the Opposition,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said, lauding Mr. Modi’s vision during the BJP-led Centre’s nine year-rule.

“I have no doubt that Maharashtra’s car is speeding towards progress as it now has the firm support of the Central government. Works to the tune of ₹80,000 crore are currently on in the State,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

He also praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in Pune over the weekend, for his “courageous decisions”, which he said had not been taken for past 20-22 years.

“We as farmers should accept the fact that the decisions which were pending have been taken by Amit Shah-ji [also the Union Cooperation Minister] under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

The Deputy CM also rubbished rumours that Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil had allegedly met with Mr. Shah in Pune during the latter’s visit on August 6.

“Most of the discussions yesterday that took place between the CM and we Deputy CMs, and Mr. Shah were regarding the share of central funds for Maharashtra with respect to major projects, be it the airport or the Metro project…It is completely false that Jayant Patil ever visited Mr. Shah. The media should stop cooking up such stories,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

Over the past few days, there has been intense speculation over the fate of the remnant NCP faction under Sharad Pawar, with rumours that Mr. Patil was planning to join Mr. Ajit Pawar.

However, Mr. Patil himself cleared the air on Sunday by stating he had never ventured out of Mumbai nor had had any discussions with the ruling parties about joining them.

