Ajit Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Elaborate security arrangements are made around the memorial, located near Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar Road. A police official in Pune said they are anticipating more than 10 lakh visitors at the memorial.

January 01, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Pune

PTI
A view of the Bhima Koregaon Ranstambh (victory pillar), erected by the English East India Company soon after the battle of Koregaon (1 January, 1818).

A view of the Bhima Koregaon Ranstambh (victory pillar), erected by the English East India Company soon after the battle of Koregaon (1 January, 1818). | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other leaders on January 1, 2024 paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near Pune on the 206th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

Every year, lakhs of people congregate at the 'Jay Stambh' to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pawar, while citing the BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. "Under him (PM Modi), the country's name, fame and pride is increasing," he said.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Shirur (in Pune district) Amol Kolhe were also among those who paid tributes at the victory pillar.

Elaborate security arrangements were made around the memorial, located near Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar road. A Pune police official said they are anticipating more than 10 lakh visitors at the memorial.

Mr. Pawar said, "All the Departments, be it Police or Local Administration, have made good arrangements for the people who are coming to offer tributes on the (Koregaon Bhima battle) anniversary. I appeal to people to cooperate with the administration." On the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018, violence broke out in and around the village in which one person was killed and several others injured.

Wishing everyone on the New Year, Mr. Pawar said it is the year of elections. The Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due later this year. Asked about reports of submarine projects shifting out of Maharashtra, Mr. Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already clarified that there is no truth in such reports.

"How will the projects move out of Maharashtra? As CM, Deputy CMs, will we stay silent? There is an attempt to spread misinformation," he said.

