Ajit Pawar pays tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes at the ‘Jay Stambh’ near Pune on January 1 on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Lakhs of people congregate every year at the ‘Jay Stambh’ (victory pillar) near Koregaon Bhima village to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the congregation at the victory pillar, an official said.

Talking to reporters after visiting the victory pillar, Pawar said he came to offer tributes on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. “This pillar has history and every year lakhs of people come here. Some untoward incidents took place two years ago, but the government is taking utmost care and elaborate police bandobast has been made here to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” he said.

Pawar also urged people to visit the war memorial in a peaceful manner. “I appeal to people to come here and offer their tributes, but maintain peace and do not believe in rumours,” the NCP leader said.

Prakash Ambedkar also offered his tributes at the victory pillar.