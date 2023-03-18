Ajit Pawar lash out at Maharashtra government over absence of Ministers during special sitting; Fadnavis apologises

March 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Expressing regret over the absence of ministers in the Assembly during the special sitting of the House due to which seven of the eight calling attention notices had to be postponed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis said all ministers will be told to be present when issues concerning their departments are taken up in the legislature.

“Yesterday’s order of the day came post-midnight, the ministers did not get time for briefing,” he said informed the House.

Mr. Fadnavis’s apology came after Leader of Opposition in State Assembly and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the absence of ministers during the special sitting.

As soon as the session resumed its proceedings for the day at 11 am, the NCP leader pointed out that in the special sitting today, eight calling attention notices were listed but just one, related to tourism, could be taken up for discussion because only that minister concerned was present. “The rest had to be postponed due to the absence of other ministers. This is the height of shamelessness when ministers do not take legislative business seriously. They want to become ministers but won’t do the work concerning their departments,” said he said.

He said that on Tuesday, the Assembly concluded its sitting post midnight at 1 am (on Wednesday). But still, all the legislators from the treasury and opposition benches whose calling attention notices were listed in the special sitting came to the House.

Countering the Deputy Chief Minister’s statement that the order of the day came post-midnight, and the ministers concerned did not get time for briefing, Mr. Pawar said that the notices listed were the ones which had been postponed. “So all the ministers have already taken briefings on them from bureaucrats,” he said. UPDATED: 16.23

In the afternoon, Mr. Pawar said that attacks on police personnel in the state could impact the morale of the uniformed force. He said that in the past three months, more than 30 attacks on police officers were reported, and the Shinde-Fadnavis government should take stringent action against the accused persons. Mr. Fadnavis also holds charge of the Home department portfolio.

Mr. Pawar also asked the State government to withdraw a Government Resolution (order) about recruitment on a contractual basis. “ hiring government employees on a contractual basis. Put a question mark on secrecy which government employees are supposed to maintain in certain official matters. In some cases, contractually hired employees end up getting more salary than the state’s chief secretary,” the NCP leader said. However, Mr. Fadnavis said that it was a “right decision”, and the decision has been taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of which Mr. Pawar was a part.

