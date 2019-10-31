Ajit Pawar elected NCP legislative party leader

Article 370 is not an answer to important issues such as unemployment, economic crisis and slowdown, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

Addressing his party’s newly elected representatives to the Assembly here at the NCP headquarters Mr. Pawar also raised an alarm on the upcoming Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “We expect that the judiciary will ensure that brotherhood and harmony remains intact in the country after the verdict. There will be forces in the country which may try to exploit the situation. But it will be the responsibility of NCP workers to ensure peace,” said Mr. Pawar.

The NCP chief sounded the alarm on the economic condition, agrarian crisis and growing unemployment in the country as well as in the State. “This government thinks that Article 370 is an answer to every problem facing the country. I have never seen a Prime Minister who says “doob maro” to his own country’s citizens who do not agree with his position on Article 370. How can you say this to your own people?” he asked.

Earlier, the party unanimously elected former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as the new leader of the legislative party while the announcement of the Leader of Opposition is likely to be made at the start of the Assembly session. Mr. Pawar will lead the party in both Houses.

State unit president Jayant Patil moved the resolution naming Mr. Ajit Pawar at Wednesday’s meeting, which was seconded by Mumbai president and MLA Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushreef, and Anil Deshmukh.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mr. Ajit Pawar said, “We are ready to work as Opposition. For the first time in Maharashtra, the ruling party is not in a merry mood but the Opposition surely is.”

While presenting the resolution, Mr. Patil said, “BJP did nothing except make Opposition MLAs resign and field them from the BJP. But people of Maharashtra ensured 80% of them were defeated.” Their party chief, he added, followed the motto of Chhatrapati Shivaji to not bow down in front of the throne of Delhi.

Prior to the meeting of the MLAs, the parliamentary board held discussions at the Y.B. Chavan centre where the name of Mr. Ajit Pawar was decided and presented in front of the MLAs.

Before being appointed group leader Mr. Ajit Pawar told reporters that there are no permanent enemies in politics. His statement comes on the background of the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.

In 2014, the 41 NCP candidates had won 41 Assembly seats, of whom six left the party after the Lok Sabha polls this year. Later as many as 12 ticket aspirants too quit NCP. The Congress with 42 seats had named Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil as the Leader of Opposition. However, he left the party to join the BJP before the general elections.

Mr. Ajit Pawar was the legislative party leader in the previous term also while Mr. Patil was the group leader in the Assembly. Dhananjay Munde was the Leader of Opposition in the Council.