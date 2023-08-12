Ajit Pawar denies alleged ‘cold war’ between him and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

August 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Mumbai

A day after Congress MLA and Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that a “cold war” was brewing between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader denied the allegations.

“I have not interfered in the Chief Minister’s areas of authority. As the Finance Minister, I can review various development works and projects. Do you have any problem with this?” Mr. Pawar countered, responding to questions from the media on Saturday.

Mr. Shinde skipped visiting the construction site of a flyover in Pune’s Chandni Chowk. “The Chief Minister is not attending the function as he is not well. Some people might say he is upset but he is the State’s Chief Minister and he is doing a good job,” Mr. Pawar said in response.

“Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis was on one of his [Mr. Shinde’s] sides and the other side, which was vacant, has been filled by me. Now both of us are with him,” he added.

On Friday, Mr. Wadettiwar had claimed that Mr. Pawar had set up a separate monitoring section, suggesting a “cold war” in the top echelons of the State government. “The Chief Minister heads the war room that has been set up to monitor the basic infrastructure projects in the State. While a war room exists, Pawar has decided to set up a separate monitoring section and is reviewing projects which the Chief Minister is supposed to do. This indicates that a cold war is underway between the two,” Mr. Wadettiwar had said.

But the NCP leader rebutted this. “The final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister…but some people want to run some different news story. If the State’s problems, such as the Metro [rail] issues, are getting resolved, then why should anybody have a problem? When we move the State machinery, development works get a push,” Mr. Pawar said.

Sources said the alleged “cold war” could also be the result of flag-hoisting ceremonies assigned to Ministers on Independence Day. The districts allotted to NCP Ministers for flag-hoisting duties are reportedly far away from their home turfs. The alleged rift comes against the backdrop of newly inducted NCP leaders still awaiting appointments as Guardian Ministers of districts.

According to the list released by the General Administration Department, Mr. Pawar has been asked to hoist the national flag at Kolhapur. But he denied any upset over this. “I have been the District Guardian Minister of Pune for several years. On August 15, the Governor hoists the flag in Pune, not the District Guardian Minister,” Mr. Pawar said.