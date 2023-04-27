ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Pawar demands classical language status for Marathi 

April 27, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

In a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the LoP in the Legislative Assembly asked the former to follow up the demand with Central government

The Hindu Bureau

NCP leader Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked the Centre to accord classical language status to Marathi on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly asked the former to follow up the demand with the Central government.

“Marathi language fulfils every criterion to be given the status of a classical language. Every department, including the Union Culture Ministry, and the Sahitya Akademi has the green signal for the proposal, and the only thing left is the approval of the Union Cabinet, which is final,” he said, demanding that the Centre give approval for the same and as the ‘Amrit kaal’ gift.

