Ajit Pawar assures Modi of stable government in Maharashtra

In a clear message sent to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that he is not going to withdraw his rebellion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as all the leaders of BJP who congratulated him on Saturday for taking oath along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” he tweeted.

He also thanked BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal along with BJP’s national working president J P Nadda.

Mr Pawar’s response to the BJP indicate that all attempts from the NCP to bring him back to the party have failed and he has decided to stay firm with his stand to rebel. Earlier in the day, NCP state president Jayant Patil and senior leader Dilip Walse-Patil held a meeting with him at his Mumbai residence. Both the leaders left the house without speaking to the media which was an indication that the meeting was unsuccessful.

His nephew and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar too on Sunday morning had written an emotional post on social media site appealing him to come back.