Ajit Pawar accuses Shinde-Fadnavis govt. of extravagant spending; MVA boycotts tea party ahead of Budget Session

February 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUNE

Accusing the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government of “extravagant expenditure” while ignoring vital issues being faced by the common people and farmers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had boycotted Mr. Shinde’s tea party ahead of the Budget Session, as attending it was tantamount to “committing treason” against the people of Maharashtra.

“Instead, we will meet the new Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, and share our concerns with him,” he said.

Mr. Pawar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, was speaking to reporters on the eve of the Budget Session of the State Legislature, due to begin on Monday.

The NCP leader claimed that the total Food Bill from ‘Varsha’— the Chief Minister’s official residence— reportedly amounted to a whopping ₹2.38 crore in the first four months, since Mr. Shinde came to power in June 2022.

“I wonder whether they are drinking their tea in ‘golden water’,” quipped Mr. Pawar.

The nearly-month long Budget Session is slated between February 27 and March 25, with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to present the State’s Budget on March 9.

Mr. Pawar further alleged that despite the State Government announcing financial aid for farmers and other sections, the assistance was yet to reach the affected people or beneficiaries of the schemes.

“Inflation is going up, due to which the cost of production has increased for farmers. However, the agricultural produce is not getting a good price in the market,” Mr. Pawar said.

