Ajit Jogi-Mayawati meet sets off speculation

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Ajit Jogi called on Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Wednesday fuelling speculation over possible political realignments. “The meeting lasted about one-and-half hours during which both the leaders discussed many issues concerning the State and the country,” Mr. Jogi’s son and Chhattisgarh MLA Amit Jogi informed.

Assembly elections are due in Chhattisgarh in October-November this year.

State BJP president Dharamlal Koushik termed the meeting “inconsequential.” “Both are jobless now. Even if they decide to form an alliance, there won’t be any danger to the BJP,” he said.