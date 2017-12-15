Ajinkya Rahane’s father arrested after car runs over elderly woman in Kolhapur

A car in which Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s family was travelling knocked down an elderly woman in Kolhapur, causing her death.

Mr. Rahane’s father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane (54) has been booked for negligent driving and arrested by the police in this regard.

The accident occurred on Friday morning in Kolhapur’s Kagal Taluk, on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway (NH 4).

According to the police, the Rahane family was travelling to the coastal tourist village Tarkarli via Kolhapur when Mr. Madhukar Rahane, who was believed to be driving, hit a 67-year-old lady identified as Asha Kamble, at high speed.

"The deceased was apparently standing in the middle of the road when Mr. Rahane, unable to swerve the car on time, rammed her," said a police officer.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of several locals, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A case was registered at the Kagal police station under sections 304 (a) [causing death by negligence], 289 (negligent conduct), 337, 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.