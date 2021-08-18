Ajay Kothiyal is AAP’s CM face in Uttarakhand, says Kejriwal

‘There is overwhelming response in support of retd. Colonel’

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will be the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand.

“In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP’s CM candidate will be retd. Colonel Ajay Kothiyal. Earlier, when Manish Sisodia had come to Uttarakhand, he had announced that the AAP will ask for the opinion of people of Uttarakhand on our CM face. Since the party has been diligently conducting surveys asking who should the Aam Aadmi Party make their CM candidate. We received an overwhelming response in support of Col. Ajay Kothiyal’s name,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference in Dehradun.

‘Deshbhakt Fauji’

The AAP chief alleged that since Uttarakhand was formed, parties and politicians have been busy looting Uttarakhand and the people.

“They spared no one and they ransacked the State. The people here have had it with politicians. They don’t want to elect politicians to power this time. This time, they want a ‘Deshbhakt Fauji’. They want such a person who cares for the people of Uttarakhand, who believes in the development of the State. They want a person who doesn’t want to fill his own pockets,” he said.

The AAP chief said that Mr. Kothiyal had faced the bullets of Pakistan and enemies of India and even today there are ‘two bullets inside his body’.

“Such is the courage and valour of this braveheart who wants to bring a change in Uttarakhand. When the politicians were busy looting the people of Uttarakhand, retd. Col. Ajay Kothiyal was facing bullets on the border to protect the people of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that Uttarakhand is called “Devbhoomi” and the AAP chief ministerial face will make the State the spiritual capital of Hindus across the globe.

“Uttarakhand is home to a hoard of the holiest Hindu heritage and shrines like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Jageshwar Dham, Dhari Devi, Golu Devta, Kaichi Dham, Barahi Devi, Tapkeshwar Mahadev, Neelkanth Mahadev.

Retd. Col. Ajay Kothiyal is fondly known as ‘Bhole Ka Fauji’ for his dedication for redeveloping Kedarnath.