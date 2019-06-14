Ajay Alok quits as JD(U) spokesman

Firebrand Janata Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok has resigned from the post of party spokesperson stating that he does not wish to cause “embarrassment” to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the party.

Although Mr. Alok, one of the most visible faces of his party, didn’t elaborate on what might have “embarrassed” his political mentor, there have been murmurs of Mr. Kumar being upset over his party spokesperson going overboard in his criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the illegal immigration problem in that State.

He shared his resignation letter, addressed to the party’s State unit chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh, on his Twitter handle late on Thursday night.