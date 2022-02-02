Ajanta, Ellora caves reopen; online tickets, vaccination must for visitors

File photo of the Ajanta Caves.

Aurangabad:

02 February 2022 11:40 IST

The monuments were closed on January 8 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and various other monuments reopened in Aurangabad, in Maharashtra on February 2 after being shut for about three weeks in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Online purchase of tickets and full vaccination are mandatory for visitors, the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI.

While there is no restriction on the number of visitors as of now, physical tickets will not be available and only those who have taken both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the tourist sites, the ASI official said.

Apart from the Ajanta and Ellora caves, the other prominent tourist attractions in Aurangabad are the Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Aurangabad caves and Bibi ka Maqbara.