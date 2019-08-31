AIUDF legislator out of NRC

A legislator of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has failed Assam’s citizenship test – for now.

A former lawmaker has also found his name among the 19,06,657 people excluded from final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Saturday, as has the daughter of a serving Congress MLA.

Ananta Kumar Malo, the AIUDF’s representative from the South Abhayapuri Assembly constituency in western Assam, said he was surprised not to find his name in list of citizens.

“My son is in the exclusion list too. This is very unfortunate. Like the others, we will also have to go through the legal process to establish our citizenship,” he said.

Ilias Ali, Congress MLA from Dalgaon, has made it to the NRC but his daughter has not.

In southern Assam’s Cachar district, former legislator Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya has been excluded from the NRC along with one of his two daughters and son. He had won the Katigorah Assembly seat twice on an AIUDF ticket before moving to the Congress.

Mr. Mazarbhuiya’s entire family had figured in the first NRC draft published on December 31, 2018. But four members of his family, including Mr Mazarbhuiya – he had used his own legacy data – were put in the exclusion list published on July 30, 2018.

“We had gone to the NRC service centres for reverification of our documents, and we received the last notice a fortnight ago. The NRC officials had said our papers were valid, and said the mistakes would be rectified. It is surprising that one of daughters is in the NRC and the rest are not,” he told newspersons in Cachar district headquarters Silchar on Saturday.

The former MLA said that he would have to face a Foreigners’ Tribunal in which “I don’t have much faith”.

Ex-Army officer excluded

Mohammad Sanaullah, a retired junior commissioned officer of the Army who spent a few days in a detention after being declared a foreigner, has been excluded from the NRC along with his two daughters and son.

His wife, however, however has been included in the final list.

Also excluded from the list are women from West Bengal married into Hindu Bengali families settled in Panbazar locality – Guwahati’s oldest – for more than 150 years. One of the reasons is believed to have been the failure of the local authorities in West Bengal in verifying their documents in time.

Among more than a score of such families is that of Brigadier K.P. Lahiri, who received Veer Chakra for his exploits in the 1965 war and also played a key role in drawing up the strategies during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Some members of the family of Radha Krishna Saraswati, the first exporter of Assam silk a century ago, are also in the NRC-reject list.