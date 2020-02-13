Aishe Ghosh to campaign against CAA in Bengal

In an attempt to infuse fresh energy to its campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has roped in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president and Students’ Federation of India leader Aishe Ghosh.

For the next few days, Ms. Ghosh is likely to address a number of seminars, participate in roadshows and even campaign for the SFI for the Jadavpur University students’ union elections.

‘An inspiration’

“Aishe is Bengali and can connect with the people of the State. Her struggle is an inspiration not only for the students but also for all the people,” State SFI secretary Srijan Bhattacharya told The Hindu.

Ms. Ghosh hails from Durgapur, an industrial township in south Bengal, and this is her first visit to her home town since she was attacked by masked goons inside JNU campus on January 5.

However, her first public rally in the State did not get police permission.

On a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally against the CAA-NRC in Durgapur, the rally led by Ms. Ghosh was denied permission in town by local police authorities. While the CPI(M) and other Left parties held rallies and processions against the CAA, they could not hog the limelight like the protests organised by the Chief Minister. A section of Left leadership feels that Ms. Ghosh’s presence can add some spark to their campaign.

Ms. Ghosh will address two conventions on autonomy of educational institutions inside the campus of Calcutta University and Presidency University. She will also lead a rally under the banner of Students Against Fascism in north Kolkata from Calcutta University to Shyambazar on Thursday and campaign for the SFI at Jadavpur University on Friday.

CPI(M)’s leadership crisis

She is also likely to meet the protesters at Park Circus who have been camping at the site drawing inspiration from the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The CPI(M) has been trying to bring in young faces as leaders and also given tickets to youth leaders from the SFI. However, the party is still grappling with a leadership crisis. Senior CPI(M) leader and Labour Minister in the Left Front government, Anadi Sahu, admitted that the protests by students against CAA “is creating a sensation in the country”.

“We will be joining the rally led by Aishe Ghosh. We want new leadership to emerge. These are the students who are not only leading from the front but they are also withstanding attacks,” he said.

Mr. Sahu, who is also the general secretary of the trade union arm of the party, said that the CPI(M)’s national campaign against the CAA will culminate on March 23, the day of martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.