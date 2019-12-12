Airlines halt cargo movement to NE

IndiGo has stopped cargo movement to four airports in the Northeast from Kolkata on Wednesday night — Guwahati, Dimapur, Agartala and Dibrugarh.

The airline is one of the top cargo carriers to the Northeast. Passenger flights, however, have not been stopped yet.

SpiceJet too stopped cargo movement to Guwahati and Dibrugarh while AirAsia halted cargo movement to Agartala and Guwahati.