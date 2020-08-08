AirAsia India aircraft aborts take off at Ranchi airport after encountering bird hit

New Delhi

08 August 2020 15:35 IST

The pilot aborted take-off and the aircraft is currently being inspected, a spokesperson noted, adding that the flight is scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.

An AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai on Saturday morning aborted its take-off at Ranchi airport after encountering a bird hit, said the airline spokesperson.

This incident occurred a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces, killing at least 18 people.

“AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020,” stated the airline spokesperson.

“AirAsia India prioritises the safety of our guests and crew and regrets the inconvenience caused on account of this delay,” the spokesperson said.